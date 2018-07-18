Saugus man arraigned in fatal Malden crash

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Saugus man charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence in connection with a deadly crash earlier this month in Malden was arraigned Wednesday in his hospital bed.

Renan DaSilva, 32, who remains hospitalized as a result of the crash, pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide.

Officials say he was speeding in a 2009 Infinity FX35 on Lynn Street about 11:45 p.m. July 9 when he crossed the double line, striking a 2008 Nissan Altima.

Officials say the passenger in the Altima, Jakeuderm Bernadin, 23, of Somerville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old male whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

