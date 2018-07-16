Saugus man arrested, accused of OUI in fatal Malden crash

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Saugus man was charged Monday with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence in connection with a July 8 crash in Malden.

Renan DaSilva, 32, was speeding in a 2009 Infinity FX35 on Lynn Street about 11:45 p.m. when he crossed the double line, striking a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to a press release issued Monday by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the passenger in the Altima, Jakeuderm Bernadin, 23, of Somerville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old male whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DaSilva, who remains hospitalized as a result of the crash, will be charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, operating under the influence, negligent operation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninsured operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle with a revoked registration, according to the DA’s office.

DaSilva is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

