SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man was charged with murdering his housemate Friday, officials said.

64-year-old George Finley is charged with killing Joshua Thomson, 37, in their home at 315 Essex Street, the Essex County D.A. announced.

The D.A. said police responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a death of a male and then announced around 4 p.m. that Thomson was murdered.

Finley was located at the house and arrested.

Speaking on Friday, neighbors described the area as a quiet neighborhood even though it is close to Route 1.

“It’s insane because it’s always so quiet over here,” one man said. “We’re off the highway but nothing happens over here. It’s just a hole in the wall to everybody.

Finley is expected in court Monday.

