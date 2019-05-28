Saugus man extricated from wrecked car after head-on collision with tow truck

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A head-on collision involving a Toyota Camry and a tow truck left a Saugus man trapped inside of his wrecked sedan with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Palmer and Lincoln avenues found a mangled sedan and a banged up tow truck, along with debris scattered all over the roadway.

First responders used hydraulic tools to extricate a 38-year-old man from the Camry. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“It was pretty horrible. The driver’s side door was taken off,” neighborhood resident Jim Corbett told 7News. “The whole frontend of the car was smashed in.”

Corbett says traffic was stopped in the area while police and fire crews worked at the scene.

“It was bad. Everything was all over the street,” he added.

The tow truck driver, a 57-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire, was not injured in the crash.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

No charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

