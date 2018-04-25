SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A Saugus man with three active warrants is accused of robbing a liquor store with a syringe.

Barre Hurley, 28, fled from Amato’s Discount Liquors on Lincoln Avenue Saturday with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Officers arrested Hurley a short distance from the store and charged him with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He also has three active warrants for possession of a class B drug, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation.

