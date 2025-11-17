SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A big milestone for a long-time Saugus McDonald’s employee was celebrated in style on Monday!

Pargan Singh, better known as “Balbir,” was honored by his co-workers and friends as he marked 40 years serving up smiles at the fast food restaurant.

“I worked in the kitchen, helping in the back, taking the trash, tried to do everything step by step,” said Singh. “So I came in the front, they promoted me after three or four months to become a swing manager.”

Lindsay Wallin, the owner of the Saugus McDonald’s, said Singh started working for her father at the restaurant when he first moved to the United States. Four decades later, he continues to work for Wallin, running four McDonald’s locations.

Wallin said Singh has been an invaluable part of their team.

“I was just excited to be able to hire Balbir and carry on with our organization, and with our company, and he’s just such a pillar in our company,” she said.

Singh was treated with a limo ride to dinner Monday night, where the crew rolled out the red carpet for a special evening.

He was also gifted a check for $40,000!

Wallin said it was an honor to celebrate him, and that he has left a lasting mark on everyone who works at the restaurant.

“He’s just a great guy, he’s committed to the business, he’s committed to his employees, they all call him ‘papa bear’, they love him. It was just a no brainer to go big for him, for sure,” said Wallin.

“It’s kind of family, just put it that way. You know, that’s why i’m here so long,” said Singh.

