SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus Middle School teacher was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a suspicious substance to school, police said.

Saugus police in a statement said officers first responded around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a suspicious substance in a faculty bathroom.

An investigation got underway and officers soon took 52-year-old Roxanne Plaskon into custody on a charge of possession of a Class A substance, police said.

“At the time of the incident, no other staff or students were in danger,” Saugus police said.

Police did not immediately share any additional information Thursday afternoon.

Students speaking with 7NEWS said they saw police responding earlier in the day but were not told what was going on.

Plakson is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

