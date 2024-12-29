SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are turning to the public for help in finding two teenagers who are missing.

Chloe Murphy, 15, from Melrose, and 14-year-old Brenden Bruckler, from Wakefield, were last seen Saturday afternoon at the Square One Mall. Chloe’s Dad dropped her off around 2 p.m., that was the last anyone has heard from her.

The pair, who are friends, may possibly be headed to Rhode Island or New York City for New Year’s Eve.

Chloe Murphy is on the spectrum her parents have told police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Saugus police immediately.

