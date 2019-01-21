Saugus police identify man who died after car crashed through garage, rolled down embankment

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police have identified the 74-year-old man who died Sunday after his car crashed through a garage and rolled down an embankment.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Hammersmith Drive found Steven Rauseo, of Saugus, seriously injured, according to Interim Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Although the crash remains under investigation, Giorgetti said a preliminary investigation suggests it was accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)