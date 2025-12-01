SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police say they’ve identified two persons of interest in an attack that happened last week at the Square One Mall.

Police say two people attacked a family in the parking lot and one of them punched an 11-year-old in the stomach. The other allegedly pulled out a knife before they took off.

Investigators say the two suspects identified are minors, so their names will not be released.

