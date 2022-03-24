SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) – Saugus police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight on Thursday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Raddin Terrace where surveillance video from a nearby home shows a person walking up to a white car and appearing to stab someone else through the passenger side window.

After the stabbing, the car the teen was riding in took off and ended up outside a salon about a mile away on Central Street.

“This white car pulls up and my sister noticed somebody like, flailing their arms looking for help and they opened the door and they were yelling, ‘Call 911 my friend got stabbed,'” said a salon employee who wished to remain anonymous.

A client who allegedly works in the medical field ran out to help.

“The kid who was stabbed in what appears to be his chest was laying on the ground and she was sort of like, holding his chest for him. I don’t know if she was holding the wound shut or whatever,” said the salon employee. “She is yelling at him, ‘Stay with me, stay with me.'”

Emergency crews transported the boy to a local trauma center. His condition has not been released.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicates that this stabbing was not random.

“It was absolute chaos,” the salon employee said.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office is assisting state and local police in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 781-233-1740.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

