Saugus police investigating alleged “swatting” incident

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are investigating a possible swatting incident, according to the Saugus Police Department.

Officers responded Friday to reports of a shooting and that another resident was barricaded inside the home about 2:24 p.m. in the area of 19 Pranker Road and determined the call to be a hoax and an attempt to elicit a large police response.

Police say the caller, who called Saugus police’s non-emergency phone number, suggested that they had committed the shooting and threatened to open fire on responding officers.

Saugus police responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

About the same time, the homeowner was at the police station to report that their son had been threatened online and confirmed that nobody was inside the residence at the time, according to police.

Officers were granted entry into the home by the resident and confirmed that the residence was secure.

Police say that officers did not have to force entry into the home, and no one was hurt during this incident

The incident remains under investigation.

