Saugus police officers, dispatcher credited with saving baby born unresponsive in minivan

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus police officer and dispatcher are being credited with saving the life of a newborn baby who was born unresponsive in a minivan early Monday morning.

Police received a frantic call from a man about 1:35 a.m. who said he was driving his wife to the hospital but he could already see the baby’s head.

After telling the man to pull over, Dispatcher Ryan Bancroft calmly gave the man CPR instructions after the baby boy was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, according to Interim Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

Shortly after the baby regained consciousness, Officers Nicola Fabrizio and Pedro Youssef arrived and provided care and comfort until paramedics arrived.

“I want to commend our staff for their actions that assuredly helped to save this baby’s life and provided a calming presence for the family in a very hectic and scary situation,” Giorgetti said in a statement. “We train for situations like these, but it is rare to have a call like this and I am really thrilled to see it had a happy ending. I spoke to the father on Monday morning and was told that the baby and mother are healthy and doing just fine.”

The family was transported to a local hospital, and the baby and mother are reportedly doing well.

