Saugus police searching for suspect after shots fired into house

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are investigating after a home was shot several times on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on High Street about 4:40 p.m. found a house that hat been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Interim Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti. There were no reported injuries.

Witnesses said a small, dark-colored SUV had pulled up to the house and fired at it three times before speeding away toward Clifton and Adams avenues.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.

