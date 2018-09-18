Saugus police searching for suspect who fired shots out of car window

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are looking for the person who they say fired shots out of a car window Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 137 Main St. about 6:37 p.m. found shell casings in the roadway, according to Saugus police.

Following an on-scene investigation, officers learned that a suspect riding in the rear of a vehicle traveling on Main Street fired several shots out of the vehicle’s rear passenger side window.

Police say the vehicle, which is described as a blue Chevy sedan with three occupants inside, fled the scene.

There were no injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Saugus Police Department at 781-941-1183.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)