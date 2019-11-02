Saugus restaurant closed after car crashes through front entrance

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose woman escaped injury after her car crashed into the front entrance of a restaurant in Saugus early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza on 194 Broadway around 7:30 a.m. found a 2016 Mercedes Benz E350 that had crashed roughly three-quarters of the way into the front building.

The 57-year-old driver was evaluated on scene and declined further treatment.

The business was closed and no one was inside the restaurant at the time.

Saugus Inspectional Services was called to the scene and said the business will not be allowed to reopen until any structural damage is assessed.

An initial on-scene investigation suggests the driver was not impaired and that human error or mechanical failure are the two most likely causes of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)