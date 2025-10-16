SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Route 107 bridge over the Saugus River will be closed until further notice, MassDOT announced Wednesday night, after inspectors found crack in the structure, itself already a temporary replacement.

Barricades and detour signs will block all traffic from going across the bridge indefinitely and drivers coming from the Lynn and Saugus sides of the bridge will be forced to seek alternate routes.

Nearby businesses expressed concern over how long the bridge shutdown could last.

“People are going to have a lot of problems and it’s gonna be congested,” said Jack Shah, manager of Papa Jack’s in Lynn. “It does make a lot of sound, but I mean, I do fear going over that thing, but I didn’t know that it was that bad that they were gonna shut down.”

At Mell’s Tire and Auto Service, located just beyond the barricades, staff are worried the detour could drive customers away.

“It’s hard on the business, you know what I mean, when they close it,” said Tom Hancock, an employee at Mell’s.

At Papa Jack’s, Shah wondered if the shut down will keep some customers from coming by on their commutes.

“That’s a bad thing,” he said. “We do get a lot of people from Revere coming in that are going back home to Lynn stopping by to get dinner or lunch sometimes from the other side of the place but that’s gonna impact a lot, then, yeah.”

