SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation is partnering with the National Hockey League (NHL) to host the first ever “Reeve Hockey Classic for Para-Athletes”

The two-game series between the U.S. and Canadian sled hockey teams will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Saugus.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to have us and the Canadians out here together to help grow the game in the local area,” said U.S. National Sled Team Captain Josh Pauls.

The foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury through research and support for people impacted by paralysis.

As part of the week’s festivities, the NHL hosted an event allowing kids of all abilities to try sled hockey.

Organizers hope the free clinic inspired kids looking for a new para-sport to play.

“The whole idea is to normalize all forms of hockey for kids who are para-players, to see themselves in this sport, but also for kids who have never been on a sled to try and understand the athleticism that is inherent in sled hockey,” said Kim Davis, Senior Executive VP with the NHL.

Hockey legend Mark Messier stopped by the event and highlighted the strength it takes to play the sport.

“I’ve been on a sled. I know how hard it is. It’s incredibly [hard],” said Messier. “The national team members make it look so easy, but it’s so much technique and so much core strength that enables these players to play at the level they do. It’s incredible.”

The six-time Stanley Cup champion says he was inspired watching the kids having such a great time on the ice.

“It’s actually very emotional. They themselves have gone through a lot of adversity, but to take the time and to give their time for these kids that are trying in the same situation, it’s unbelievable. And that’s what hockey does,” said Messier.

