Saugus streets littered with downed trees, debris after storms rumble through

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Many streets in Saugus were left littered with downed trees and debris after severe storms rumbled through the area Tuesday morning.

Remnants of Hurricane Florence triggered severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in Middlesex County, as well as a tornado warning in Essex County.

Gusty winds toppled a large tree and power lines on Ballard Street. Dudley Street was also blocked by a tree that fell across the road. Another tree snapped at its base and fell in a yard on Montvale Avenue.

Garbage cans that were left out for collection were blown all around several neighborhoods.

As of 12:30 p.m., more than 4,500 residents were without power, according to MEMA.

Lots of limbs down…debris in streets over here in East Saugus….close to where tornado warning was. @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/xKRB0nk3HQ — David J Bagley (@DavidBagleyWX) September 18, 2018

Ballard Street Saugus, MA tree and wires down…one street over, Dudley St tree down. @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/GZn1aOw2FN — David J Bagley (@DavidBagleyWX) September 18, 2018

