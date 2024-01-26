SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus teacher accused of bringing drugs into her school appeared in court Friday, facing a judge one day after her arrest on a charge of possession of a class A substance.

Saugus police said officers first responded to Saugus Middle High School around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting a suspicious substance in a faculty bathroom.

After an investigation, police said, officers took 52-year-old Roxanne Plaskon into custody.

Saugus Public Schools Superintendent Michael Hashem addressed the situation in a message to school community members on Thursday, calling the initial allegations “deeply concerning.”

Prosecutors further detailed allegations on Friday, saying Plaskon brought six grams of fentanyl into the middle high school complex.

Officers said they ultimately found the drug in a faculty bathroom and in Plaskon’s classroom.

The defense claimed Plaskon takes fentanyl for pain and said she is currently in a treatment program.

Hashem on Thursday said school officials “worked cooperatively with the Saugus Police Department and will continue to do so.”

“Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy,” he continued.

Plaskon was seen leaving the Saugus police station Thursday night but declined to talk to reporters.

