Saugus teacher planting signs of support in students’ front yards

A teacher in Saugus who is missing her second-graders decided to show them a sign of support to brighten their week.

It is just a sign of the times, kids across the nation are forced to stay home and conduct their studies remotely and teachers and students alike are lamenting the lack of contact.

But, Teddi Ann Zeboski, a teacher at Oklandvale Elementary School, went above and beyond to show her class she is thinking of them.

“We grew a bond on my half and on their half,” she said.

After 25 years of teaching, Zeboski shares a special bond with each of her kids.

“The most important thing to me — of course I’m a teacher and parent — is staying connected to my kids,” she explained.

She wanted them to know that she is still supporting them even though they cannot be together in person.

So, Zeboski recruited her husband to help deliver twenty signs to her student’s front yards.

“I thought it would be a great way to stay connected with the kids and have them have a good feeling,” she said.

Lately, Zeboski said her days are filled with Zoom meetings and creating remote lesson plans so for her, this was a nice chance to get out of the house and show some love to her students — from a safe distance.

