SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus truck accident has closed a section of Route 1 North across from the old Hilltop Steakhouse, slowing drivers’ morning commutes.

The tractor trailer sustained serious damage to its cab. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident, but the section of the highway around the crash is closed from Main Street to Lynn Fells Parkway. Detours are in place at the Main Street exit, adding an extra 10 to 15 minutes to commutes.

