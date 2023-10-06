BOSTON (WHDH) - The popular Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Fenway Park, the team announced Thursday.

The Bananas will be in Boston on June 8 as part of their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

The Boston game will be one of four currently scheduled in June, with other stops in Savannah, Ga.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Indianapolis.

“Kickin’ off the summer in the biggest way possible…we’re headed to Fenway Park, baby!” the team said in a post on Facebook.

The Bananas are an exhibition team playing a version of baseball known as Banana Ball. The team has gone viral on social media for in-game dances and other antics, prompting some comparisons to the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Bananas visited Brockton on their tour this past summer when they stopped by Campanelli Stadium in early August.

Thousands of fans attended the game, which featured surprise appearances from guests including Red Sox star Johnny Damon.

Tickets for 2024 Bananas summer games will go on sale roughly two months before each event.

Typically in high demand, tickets will be available through a lottery system on the Bananas website. Fans interested in joining the lottery list can sign up online. The lottery list is scheduled to close on Dec. 1.

The Bananas in a statement Thursday said joining the lottery list will not guarantee fans get the chance to buy tickets. If selected, though, fans will be able to buy up to four tickets.

While tickets sometimes appear on third-party sites, the Bananas said such tickets “are often fraudulent and will not be accepted.”

“We recommend you do not purchase tickets from these sites, or from strangers on social media,” the team said.

