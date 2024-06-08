BOSTON (WHDH) - The Savannah Bananas are shipping up to Boston.

As part of their “Banana Ball World Tour,” the baseball team is slated to play at Fenway Park on Saturday. The bananas will be facing off against their biggest rival, the Party Animals, in an afternoon filled with dancing and skits.

This is the team’s first year playing in major league stadiums after touring a number of minor league parks last year — including Brockton’s Campinelli Stadium.

“It’s going to be unreal, it’s going to be like a movie. We’ll probably pinch ourselves a couple of times, but seeing the Monster for the first time is probably going to be the most special thing about it,” said player Noah Niznik.

On Friday, Dunkin’ welcomed the team to the city by giving them a tour in a personalized duck boat.

“Do you want wicked large or something,” the teammates yelled from the duck boat.

The boat stopped at Kenmore Square, where the team surprised fans with gift cards, donut samples and even tickets to Saturday’s game. And the Bananas say Boston is already one of their favorite stops so far.

“Honestly, the best we’ve had yet. The people, the city. It’s just nothing but good vibes so far, for the short time we’ve been here,” Niznik said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)