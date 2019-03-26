Save The Children: 7 killed in airstrike on Yemen hospital

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Save The Children says a hospital it supports in Yemen has been hit by an airstrike and seven people have been killed.

The humanitarian organization said in a statement that four of those killed were children. It said eight people were wounded and two adults are unaccounted for.

Save The Children said a missile struck a gasoline station near the entrance to Ritaf rural hospital, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the city of Saada in northwestern Yemen at 9:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

It said: “The missile was said to have landed within 50 meters of the facility’s main building.”

The organization said the hospital had open been open for half an hour and many patients and staff were arriving on a busy morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)