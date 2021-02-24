‘Saved my life’: In emotional reunion, woman thanks Quincy officers who rushed to lift car off her body

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an emotional reunion for a woman who got trapped under a car in Quincy last December when she came face to face with her rescuers Wednesday.

“You guys saved my life and I could never thank you enough for that,” Jacqueline Massua could be heard saying to some of the people who helped to lift the car off her after a driver hit and dragged her in a Stop & Shop parking lot.

Police were on the scene in seconds and worked alongside bystanders to lift the vehicle and get Massua out.

“I honestly didn’t know if I was gonna make it and thankfully these officers were able to lift the car up and get me out,” she said. “If you guys weren’t there that day I might not be standing here today, so I just want to say thank you for everything you do day in and day out, and especially for being there for me.”

Massua ended up in the hospital with broken ribs and an injury to her lung.

She said she has been looking forward to the day she could thank her rescuers for two months.

“It’s emotional. I’ve wanted to come here from the day I got out of the hospital, I wanted to come see you guys to thank you for all that you did for me that day,” she said.

Massua’s cousin, Everett Mayor Carlo Demaria also thanked those officers and issued them official citations in recognition of their service.

“These fine men and women were able and willing and were here working and able to save her life in seconds,” he said.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, there is no word on whether they will face charges in connection to the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)