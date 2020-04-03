SaveTheEars: Rockland boy using 3-D printer to create mask extenders for healthcare workers

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland boy’s creation is making face masks a little more comfortable for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

Twelve-year-old Harrison Holbrook is using a 3-D printer to make mask extenders with his family.

“Originally, we were 3-D printing masks but one of my mom’s friends told us the nurses don’t really need masks, they need these extenders,” he said.

The extenders prevent nurses’ ears from getting sore while wearing masks all day.

“These nurses and doctors and healthcare workers that have to wear these masks for their entire shift, their ears are getting sore and this helps,” Harrison’s mother, Jen, said.

The Holbrook’s are posting about their progress using the hashtag #SaveTheEars.

“There’s a lot of bad things happening right now but I think all the good things are gonna outshine and that’s what we’re going to remember hopefully the most about all of this,” Jen Holbrook said.

So far, the Holbrooks have made about 100 extenders and have shipped them across the country.

Harrison says anyone with a 3-D printer can download the design and start printing their own extenders.

“We’re also trying to get other people involved because we can currently print about 20 a day,” he said.

Those who would like to create the extenders can find more information here.

