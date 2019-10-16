Say it ain’t snow! Boston gets early start on winter preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s never too early to start thinking about winter, especially when you live in New England.

Road salt deliveries started rolling into Boston on Wednesday, the city announced in a tweet.

There's nothing like getting an early start on #snow preparations – the salt deliveries are already starting for @BostonPWD. Hopefully you won't need this for a little while, but keep our guide to #winter in #Boston close: https://t.co/tNnblwF511 pic.twitter.com/45G26194yn — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) October 16, 2019

“There’s nothing like getting an early start on #snow preparations,” the tweet read. “Hopefully you won’t need this for a little while.”

Last year, the Bay State didn’t see its first winter storm until late January.

