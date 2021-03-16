Say it ain’t snow: Parts of Mass. to get up to 4 inches

BOSTON (WHDH) - While the Boston area will see temperatures in the 50s over the next few days, snow is predicted to return Friday morning.

Thursday will likely have rain late in the day that changes to snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. across the state Friday, Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

That snow, which could reach 4 inches throughout much of the state, is expected to stop between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., likely disrupting early commuting.

🚨Heads Up…..looks like snow very early Friday morning. Most of the snow falls between 1-8am Friday morning. Warm temps either side of this snow event. Perhaps the last snow map of the season. #7news pic.twitter.com/jFx7ZWcEqB — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 16, 2021

