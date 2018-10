WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - While most people are enjoying the leaves falling, Winchendon residents got a taste of some snow.

A viewer sent a picture to 7News of white flakes covering his porch early Thursday morning.

Parts of Western Massachusetts received a dusting overnight, making autumn feel like winter.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)