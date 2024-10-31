LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several businesses in Lynnfield are getting help from the federal government after a devastating fire last month.

The Small Business Administration’s approved Gov. Maura Healey’s request for assistance following the fire, allowing the owners of those businesses to now apply for low-interest, long-term Economic Injury and Disaster loans of up to $2 million to help recover.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the fabric of our communities,” Healey said in a statement. “These loans will be crucial to helping these businesses recover financially, and I’m thankful to the SBA for quickly approving our request for assistance. We encourage all eligible businesses to apply for this assistance.”

The Lynnfield shopping center was destroyed and demolished.

Firefighters said a shared attic space and a lack of sprinklers caused the fire to spread quickly.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)