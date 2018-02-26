SC church vandalized with derogatory comments about Billy Graham

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WHDH) — A South Carolina church was vandalized with derogatory comments about Billy Graham.

The graffiti was discovered on Sunday at Life Spring Church in Simpsonville.

“Go with the devil,” was spray painted on the building in Spanish along with some other phrases.

No suspects have been identified.

Graham died on Wednesday at the age of 99-years-old.

