HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A scaffolding collapse caused part of a wall to fall at an unoccupied Hopkinton school building Wednesday, fire officials said.

At around 11:36 a.m., fire crews responded to the in-progress extension of the Hopkins Elementary School, at 104 Hayden Rowe, for a report of a collapse, according to the Hopkinton Fire Department.

The scaffolding and wall collapse happened in a new two-story building, which has been under construction since last year. About 50 construction workers were on site at the time, but no injuries were reported, the department said.

Firefighters evacuated four active classrooms closest to the construction site as a precaution, officials said. The main school building was not damaged.

Building officials remained on scene Wednesday afternoon to ensure the rest of the building was stable, the department said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)