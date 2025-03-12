HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A scaffolding collapse caused part of a wall to fall at a school construction site in Hopkinton Wednesday, fire officials said.

At around 11:36 a.m., fire crews responded to the in-progress extension of the Hopkins Elementary School, at 104 Hayden Rowe, for a report of a collapse, according to the Hopkinton Fire Department.

“As we signed on, they said a section of the wall collapsed and they were unsure if anybody was trapped,” said Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Daugherty.

The scaffolding and wall collapse happened in a an unoccupied two-story building, which has been under construction since last year.

“As we got there and we were able to do a quick headcount, we were able to slow down the whole situation and take a step back,” Daugherty said.

About 50 construction workers were on site at the time, but no injuries were reported, the department said.

Firefighters evacuated four active classrooms closest to the construction site as a precaution, officials said. The main school building was not damaged.

Building officials remained on scene Wednesday afternoon to ensure the rest of the building was stable, the department said.

“Nobody got hurt and there was no damage to any town property or vehicles. The school will still be open, normal dismissal,” Daugherty said.

Fire officials notified OSHA about the incident. Construction was put on hold until crews are able to figure out exactly what caused the collapse.

