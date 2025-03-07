BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a scaffolding collapse in Boston’s Back Bay Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to the corner of Beacon and Exeter streets after four stories of scaffolding fell from a building onto the street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Debris fell on several vehicles, officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

