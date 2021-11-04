BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten dogs that were rescued from a massive animal cruelty case in Arkansas last week have been relocated to Massachusetts and will be made available for adoption next week, officials announced Thursday.

Teams from the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter drove south and loaded the dogs into a van and transported them back to the Bay State after they were found living in deplorable conditions at the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena.

The Humane Society of the Delta was shut down last week after police raided the facility and found dead and emaciated dogs, a huge rat infestation, and mountains of trash, according to local shelter officials.

Conditions at the Humane Society of the Delta were described by officials as deplorable and extremely unsanitary. (Credit: BISSELL Pet Foundation)

The new arrivals to Massachusetts, pit bulls that range in age from 3 to 6 years, are among 280 dogs and 100 cats that were rescued from the facility.

“These dogs absolutely needed a safe place to land as soon as they were out of the Arkansas shelter, and I’m grateful to the other humane organizations who assisted with the rescue and relocation efforts,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for both NEAS and the MSPCA-Angell.

All of the pit bulls appear to be healthy, according to Keiley.

“The 10 dogs in our care are quite friendly and social despite all they’ve gone through, but given the trauma they’ve endured, we’ll need ‘hero’ adopters willing to work patiently with them to help them adapt to their home lives,” Keiley added.

After the dogs undergo a mandatory 48-hour quarantine, they will be moved MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen and the MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville.

The dogs will are slated to be made available for adoption the week of Nov. 8. Anyone interested in adopting can visit neas.org/adopt for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)