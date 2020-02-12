RICHMOND, Va. (WHDH) — A Virginia couple went on a terrifying Uber ride after their driver’s car was rear-ended in Richmond.

John Murray and Tameka Swann say they were being driven to their destination when a vehicle behind their Uber driver’s car rear-ended them.

“The car didn’t stop behind us,” Swann recalled to WTVR. “They went around us and sped off, and that’s when our Uber sped off behind him.”

Murray pulled out a cellphone and began to live stream the incident on Facebook as the Uber driver allegedly called 911 and handed his cellphone to Swann.

“The driver won’t let us out,” Swann said into the phone. “He’s trying to catch the guy because he hit us.”

The couple pleaded with the driver to stop as he sped through traffic lights and stop signs.

“I can’t let this guy go,” the driver can be heard saying in the video.

The couple says an SUV then crashed into the car but the driver continued to speed down the road before eventually stopping at an intersection.

“That was the scariest moment of my life,” Swann said. “I have never been that scared in my life.”

The couple added that they suffered minor bruises and were check out at the hospital.

An Uber spokesperson told the local new outlet that they have removed the driver from the app while they investigate.

