7Weather – It’s been a cold day from start to finish! The high temperature stayed below average in the city of Boston. Today felt more like January after the mild highs we’ve experienced so far this month. The NE wind even produced some ocean-effect snow showers for Provincetown.

Tomorrow won’t start off as cold as this morning. More clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s inland and 30s along the coast. We’re watching a low pressure system that will track through the Great Lakes bringing us showers tomorrow and Friday. In the morning while temperatures are still below freezing, western and central Mass could squeeze out some flurries. Northern Worcester County could get a slushing coating of snow on grassy surfaces tomorrow. Temperatures should climb above the freezing mark by the afternoon, so snow won’t stick to road surfaces.

As for tomorrow’s rain, there could be an occasional shower after midday. The Thursday evening commute will be fine. Rain will pick up in intensity late Thursday into early Friday morning. You’ll want to plan for a soggy Friday morning commute. The trend will be clearing Friday afternoon and evening.

It will also be gusty Friday. By Friday morning, a southerly wind will pick up 15-25 mph. Gusts could be 30-35 mph inland with strongest wind across SE Mass with gusts near 40mph possible. The southerly wind will also make for a mild end to week, pushing temperatures into the 50s.

It is a holiday weekend, so I’m sure a lot of you are planning to travel to ski country! Scattered snow showers could freshen up the slopes through Friday morning. I think 1-3″ (localized amounts to 4″) for the higher elevations of Vermont and New Hampshire and 3-6″ for the northern fringe of Maine. That’ll transition to rain on Friday though and then end Saturday morning with some flurries.

This weekend, we’ll lose the mild feel. A steady NW wind will drag in cooler air with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Next week looks a little more on the mild side.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black