BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents are anticipating another round of scattered storms after severe thunderstorms left behind a path of destruction across the Bay State on Tuesday.

The highest risk for scattered storms Wednesday is between 3 and 8 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Lightning, downpours and gusty winds are expected to accompany the storms.

The heat and humidity is slated to remain in place, with a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for most of Mass.

Dewpoints are expected to drop into the 40s on Thursday, with temperatures falling into the 70s.

