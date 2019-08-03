Scene of El Paso shooting was packed with shoppers, officials say

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center.

Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius is in custody in the shooting. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Authorities say the Walmart in El Paso where a gunman opened fire was packed with back-to-school shoppers.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees were at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall when Saturday’s attack happened.

