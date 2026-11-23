BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced the four venues that’ll host the 2026 MIAA Football Championships.

The games will be played December 4-6. Tickets are $22 per person and available online.

On November 2, the MIAA announced that the MIAA Football Championships would not be held at Gillette Stadium this year.

DIVISION 1: Saturday, December 5 – 11:30 a.m. – Boston College

No. 1 Saint John’s Preparatory School vs. No. 2 Saint John’s High School

DIVISION 2: Sunday, December 6 – 11:30 a.m. – Boston College

No. 1 Catholic Memorial High School vs. No. 3 Billerica Memorial High School

DIVISION 3: Saturday, December 5 – 3 p.m. – Boston College

No. 1 Mansfield High School vs. No. 3 Marshfield High School

DIVISION 4: Sunday, December 6 – 3 p.m. – Boston College

No. 2 Tewksbury Memorial High School vs. No. 5 Walpole High School

DIVISION 5: Saturday, December 5 – 11 a.m. – Veterans Mem. Stadium, Quincy

No. 1 Shawsheen Valley Tech School vs. No. 7 Foxborough High School

DIVISION 6: Saturday, December 5 – 3 p.m. – Veterans Mem. Stadium, Quincy

No. 1 Norwell High School vs. No. 3 Abington High School

DIVISION 7: Friday, December 4 – 7 p.m. – Merrimack College

No. 7 Rockland High School vs. No. 9 Amesbury High School

DIVISION 8: Friday, December 4 – 7 p.m. – Worcester State University

No. 1 Lee Middle/High School vs. No. 3 Nashoba Valley Technical High School

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