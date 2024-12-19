PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A touching tribute in Peabody on Wednesday for a Veterans Memorial High School wrestler who passed away suddenly from an underlying health condition at practice and now has a scholarship in his name.

It was a bittersweet moment for the family of Freddy Espinal, who are still grappling with their loss and spoke to 7NEWS at the meet where he should have been competing.

“He was humble. Anything he put his mind to he gave it everything he had and never complained,” his sister, Alexis Espinal said. “He loved his family. His teammates were his family also. He was all around a great kid, great kid.”

Those who knew him on the team said his death in September hit them hard and they’re feeling the loss of their teammate.

Senior Max Lorusso said, “Everyone is going to go out there and wrestle harder than ever before because this isn’t just for yourself, this is for something better, this is for Freddy.”

Freddy’s father was introduced as the team’s honorary captain, along with the announcement of a scholarship in Freddy’s name.

Coach Wayne Moda said, “When he graduated he was going to try and go into criminal justice so that scholarship will be awarded to an athlete from Peabody that is aspiring to be a policeman or something involved with criminal justice and it doesn’t have to be the best athlete but we are looking for someone who has unlimited potential like Freddy had.”

Freddy’s wrestling family said Wednesday’s meet was just the beginning — and that the entire season will be dedicated in his memory.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)