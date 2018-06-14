ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — The family of a Massachusetts high school math teacher killed by one of her students in 2013 has announced the recipients of an annual scholarship named in her honor.

The Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a teaching degree in college. In the past, recipients have had to attend either Andover High School in Ritzer’s hometown, or Danvers High School, where she taught. This year for the first time students graduating from private schools in those towns were also eligible.

This year’s recipients from Andover are Emma Dyer, Mackenzie Evans, Mikayla Goodwin, Caroline Medwar, Olivia Raza and Emalie Tjalsma. The Danvers recipients are Jamie Boghosian, Grace Sanders and Shannon Treacy.

Since 2014, nearly $190,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to 48 students.

