DENVER (AP) — A memorial service for a student hailed as a hero for tackling one of the armed attackers at his suburban Denver school is set for Wednesday afternoon just a few hours after the two suspects are due in court.

The celebration of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo’s life will be held at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch. The senior was just days from graduating when he was fatally wounded in the May 7 shooting.

The two students suspected of the attack that killed Castillo and wounded eight other classmates are due in court Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors are expected to announce what charges they will pursue against Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16. District attorney George Brauchler said last week that he also planned to decide whether McKinney will be charged as an adult before his next court appearance.

A defense attorney said last week that McKinney uses male pronouns and does not use the first name Maya listed in court records.

Castillo along with classmates Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones are credited with helping minimize the bloodshed by charging at one of the suspects in a classroom at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

According to Bialy, Castillo sprang into action against the shooter “and immediately was on top of him with complete disregard for his own safety.” Jones said he was shot twice in the leg during the ordeal. Bialy said he was able to take the attacker’s weapon.

The last student hospitalized after the shooting was released on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)