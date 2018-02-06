School board candidate under investigation for threatening student on Facebook

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) — A parent running for the school board in Plaistow, New Hampshire, is under investigation after allegedly threatening a student over social media.

“I got it and I was like is this for real?” Maxann Dobson said.

Dobson, a school Board candidate, is now facing questions about something she posted as a parent a year ago.

Dobson told 7News that she’s being investigated for an alleged “public threat to a Timberlane student.”

Dobson said the alleged threat is from a post from last spring on her personal Facebook page. It reads “to the little *** that said _____ looks like an old lady, I’m chaperoning a field trip tomorrow and a karma’s a ***.”

“That happened last April. I believe it was when my daughter was being continuously bullied. It was a moment of frustration and I was just venting on a personal Facebook,” Dobson said.

Dobson said she spoke with the school’s principal after the incident and apologized for the post. It was something she thought ended the situation.

Now, she’s running for office and the post has resurfaced. In an email, the school district says it’s investigating.

“I have some concerns. I have some concerns with what was said. I have some concerns with how it was handled,” Superintendent Dr. Earl Metzler said.

Metzler says he just saw the post last week.

“I should always know sooner. So my hope is in terms of reporting that this will help refine some of those reporting procedures that we have.”

The investigation could last several weeks, school officials said.

