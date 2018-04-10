FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Broward County School Board in Florida has voted against participating in a state program that would allow school employees and some teachers to bring guns to school.

Tuesday afternoon, the board approved an agenda item authorizing Superintendent Robert Runcie to communicate the board’s intent about the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program provision.

The board voted unanimously not to participate in the program.

The Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program provision is part of Florida Senate Bill 7026, which was passed in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school board said funding allocated with the provision should be redirected into the Safe Schools Allocation in order to provide additional funding for school resource officers.

