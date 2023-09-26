LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the school board in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Monday voted to keep a suspension in place for the town’s high school varsity cheer team for the time being after allegations surfaced about a toxic culture in the cheerleading program.

The allegations came to light two weeks ago, detailing what school administrators called “a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination.”

In a letter to families, administrators said the culture encompassed the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student athletes and parents.

Weeks later, tempers flared this week as the situation came up for discussion at a school board meeting and as parents shared their thoughts.

“This is a disgrace to this district,” one person said.

“To put out a press release like that before you even started an investigation and put these girls into harm’s way is ridiculous,” one other person said. “They were cyberbullied like nobody’s business.”

School administrators earlier this month suspended the cheerleading program and put the coaching staff on paid administrative leave. Administrators also hired an outside investigator to look into the allegations.

On Monday, the Londonderry School Board said the investigator had conducted 24 interviews with more than a dozen to go over the next two weeks. The School Board opted to keep the suspension in place for the next two weeks until the investigator can release her preliminary findings.

The school board is next scheduled to meet on Oct. 9, at which point officials said they plan to make their next decision based on preliminary investigation findings.

While the varsity team will remain on suspension for the time being, officials on Monday reinstated the junior varsity cheerleading team at Londonderry High School.

