UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Uxbridge is set to break ground for a gym being built in honor of a College of the Holy Cross rower who was tragically killed in a car crash last year.

Our Lady of the Valley Regional School is paying tribute to Grace Rett, who graduated from the school in 2014, with an athletic complex in her name.

The Grace Rett Athletic Complex and Education Center will house physical education classes, sports practices and competitions, as well as classrooms for the Middle School Academy, chorus and band space, religious retreats, and more.

The project posthumously fulfills Rett’s longtime dream for her elementary and middle school to have their own indoor athletic space, school officials said.

The 20-year-old died when her Holy Cross rowing team’s van crashed during a training trip in Florida on Jan. 15, 2020.

