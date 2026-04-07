LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A school budget vote in Lexington that could decide the fate of dozens of teachers has delayed again.

At a town meeting Monday night, officials pushed the vote because they received more information from school leaders that still need to be reviewed.

Last month, the district proposed eliminating more than 60 full-time positions to address a $4 million budget gap next fiscal year.

Dozens of people came out to support the district’s teachers, many of whom also showed up to last week’s town meeting.

The district said the budget shortfall is due to declining enrollment and increasing costs.

The town recently approved building a new high school that is expected to cost more than $600 dollars.

160 educators received pink slips last week.

The district said it does expect most of them will be matched with open positions down the road.

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