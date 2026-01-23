BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus crashed off the side of the road in Boston Friday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., state troopers, Boston police, Boston EMS, and State Police Collision analysis, reconstruction section (CARS), responded to the area of Enneking Parkway and Gordon Avenue for reports of a school bus that had rolled over.

Middle school and high school students who go to school in Needham through the METCO program were on board at the time. State police said everyone on the bus was able to evacuate and none of the students were hurt.

METCO said a backup bus came to bring the students home.

Eneking Parkway was shut down for several hours while crews worked to repair a downed pole and wires, and pull the bus out of the ditch. It has since been towed away.

7NEWS reached out to Needham Public Schools for comment, but has not heard back.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

